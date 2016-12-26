 
Video: ManUtd, Chelsea a Arsenal nezaváhali, majster prehral

Autor: SITA, dnes 18:29
V 18. kole Premier League favoriti nezaváhali, Chelsea má na čele tabuľky deväťbodový náskok pred FC Liverpool.
Eden Hazard Simon Francis z Bournemouthu fauluje Edena Hazarda z FC Chelsea počas pondelkového zápasu 18. kola Premier League. Londýn, 26. december 2016. Foto: SITA/AP
LONDÝN 26. decembra (WebNoviny.sk) - Futbalisti FC Chelsea zdolali hráčov Bournemouthu 3:0 v pondelkovom stretnutí 18. kola najvyššej anglickej dlhodobej súťaže. Dva góly strelil Pedro Rodríguez, jeden pridal Eden Hazard, ktorý premenil pokutový kop.

Úlohu favorita potvrdil aj Manchester United, keď na vlastnom ihrisku zvíťazil nad Sunderlandom 3:1. Zásahy domácich dosiahli Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovič a Henrich Mchitarjan. Londýnsky Arsenal získal všetky tri body až v závere duelu, keď sa presadil Olivier Giroud.

Úradujúci majster Premier League Leicester City doma neuspel, keď podľahol Evertonu 0:2. O troch bodoch pre hostí rozhodol v druhom polčase Kevin Mirallas, skóre uzavrel v nadstavenom čase Romelu Lukaku. V ostatných zápasoch Burnley triumfovalo nad nováčikom z Middlesbrough 1:0 a West Ham United pokoril domácu Swansea 4:1.


Výsledky pondelkových stretnutí 18. kola Premier League:

Watford - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1)
Góly: 71. Deeney - 26. Cabaye



Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 86. Giroud



Burnley - Middlesbrough 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 81. A. Gray

FC Chelsea - Bournemouth 3:0 (1:0)
Góly: 24. a 90.+ Pedro Rodríguez, 49. E. Hazard (z pok. kopu)



Leicester City - Everton 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 51. Mirallas, 90.+ Lukaku



Manchester United - Sunderland 3:1 (1:0)
Góly: 39. Daley Blind, 82. Ibrahimovič, 86. Mchitarjan - 90.+ Borini



Swansea - West Ham United 1:4 (0:1)
Góly: 89. F. Llorente - 13. A. Ayew, 50. Reid, 78. Antonio, 90. Carroll




Zostávajúci pondelkový program (18.15):
Hull City - Manchester City


Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38:11 46
2. Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41:20 37
3. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39:19 37
4. Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36:20 36
5. Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29:12 33
6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27:17 33
7. Everton 18 7 5 5 23:21 26
8. Southampton 17 6 6 5 17:16 24
9. West Bromwich 18 6 5 7 23:22 23
10. Watford 18 6 4 8 22:30 22
11. West Ham 18 6 4 8 23:32 22
12. Stoke 17 5 6 6 19:24 21
13. Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23:31 21
14. Burnley 18 6 2 10 17:28 20
15. Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16:20 18
16. Leicester 18 4 5 9 23:31 17
17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29:33 16
18. Sunderland 18 4 2 12 15:31 14
19. Swansea 18 3 3 12 21:41 12
20. Hull 17 3 3 11 14:36 12



