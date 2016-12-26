Video: ManUtd, Chelsea a Arsenal nezaváhali, majster prehral

Výsledky pondelkových stretnutí 18. kola Premier League:
Watford - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1)
Góly: 71. Deeney - 26. Cabaye
Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 86. Giroud
Burnley - Middlesbrough 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 81. A. Gray
FC Chelsea - Bournemouth 3:0 (1:0)
Góly: 24. a 90.+ Pedro Rodríguez, 49. E. Hazard (z pok. kopu)
Leicester City - Everton 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 51. Mirallas, 90.+ Lukaku
Manchester United - Sunderland 3:1 (1:0)
Góly: 39. Daley Blind, 82. Ibrahimovič, 86. Mchitarjan - 90.+ Borini
Swansea - West Ham United 1:4 (0:1)
Góly: 89. F. Llorente - 13. A. Ayew, 50. Reid, 78. Antonio, 90. Carroll
Zostávajúci pondelkový program (18.15):
Hull City - Manchester City
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38:11 46
2. Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41:20 37
3. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39:19 37
4. Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36:20 36
5. Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29:12 33
6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27:17 33
7. Everton 18 7 5 5 23:21 26
8. Southampton 17 6 6 5 17:16 24
9. West Bromwich 18 6 5 7 23:22 23
10. Watford 18 6 4 8 22:30 22
11. West Ham 18 6 4 8 23:32 22
12. Stoke 17 5 6 6 19:24 21
13. Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23:31 21
14. Burnley 18 6 2 10 17:28 20
15. Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16:20 18
16. Leicester 18 4 5 9 23:31 17
17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29:33 16
18. Sunderland 18 4 2 12 15:31 14
19. Swansea 18 3 3 12 21:41 12
20. Hull 17 3 3 11 14:36 12