Video: ManUtd otočil zápas, Chelsea vyhrala, hetrik Graya

Výsledky sobotňajších stretnutí 19. kola Premier League:
Burnley - Sunderland 4:1 (1:0)
Góly: 31., 51. a 53. A. Gray, 67. A. Barnes (z pok. kopu) - 71. Defoe
FC Chelsea - Stoke City 4:2 (1:0)
Góly: 34. Cahill, 57. a 65. Willian, 85. Diego Costa - 46. Martins Indi, 64. Crouch
Leicester City - West Ham United 1:0 (1:0)
Gól: 20. Slimani
Manchester United - Middlesbrough 2:1 (0:0)
Góly: 85. Martial, 86. Pogba - 67. Leadbitter
Southampton - West Bromwich Albion 1:2 (1:1)
Góly: 41. Long - 43. M. Phillips, 50. Robson-Kanu, ČK: 89. Van Dijk (Southampton, po 2. ŽK)
Swansea - Bournemouth 0:3 (0:2)
Góly: 25. Afobe, 45.+ Fraser, 88. King
Zostávajúci sobotňajší program (18.30):
FC Liverpool - Manchester City
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42:13 49
2. Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45:21 40
3. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39:20 39
4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39:19 37
5. Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33:13 36
6. Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29:19 36
7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25:23 27
8. West Bromwich 19 7 5 7 25:23 26
9. Southampton 19 6 6 7 19:22 24
10. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26:31 24
11. Burnley 19 7 2 10 21:29 23
12. Watford 18 6 4 8 22:30 22
13. West Ham 19 6 4 9 23:33 22
14. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22:32 21
15. Leicester 19 5 5 9 24:31 20
16. Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17:22 18
17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29:33 16
18. Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17:35 14
19. Hull 19 3 4 12 16:41 13
20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21:44 12