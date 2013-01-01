Video: ManUtd otočil zápas, Chelsea vyhrala, hetrik Graya

Autor: SITA, dnes 18:40

FC Chelsea má na čele Premier League deväťbodový náskok pred FC Liverpool, ktorý od 18:30 v šlágri kola hostí Manchester City.

Xherdan Shaqiri zo Stoke City v súboji s hráčom FC Chelsea N'Golo Kantem počas zápasu 19. kola Premier League. Foto: SITA/AP

LONDÝN 31. decembra (WebNoviny.sk) - Útočník Burnley Andre Gray bol hviezdou silvestrovského 19. kola anglickej futbalovej Premier League. Gray tromi gólmi vystrieľal domáci triumf Burnley nad Sunderlandom 4:1. Štvrtý gól víťazov pridal Ashley Barnes z pokutového kopu.Parádny domáci obrat predviedli hráči Manchestru United, ktorí pred 75 314 divákmi ešte v 84. min prehrávali z Middlesbroughom 0:1. Potom však prišla silná dvojminútovka zverencov Josého Mourinha a góly Anthonyho Martiala a Paula Pogbu znamenali víťazstvo futbalistov z Old Traffordu 2:1. ManUtd je v tabuľke šiesty.Líder tabuľky Chelsea zakončila rok domácim víťazstvom nad Stoke City 4:2. Dva góly víťazov strelil Brazílčan Willian, ďalši pridal jeho krajan reprezentujúci Španielsko Diego Costa a skóre otvoril v 34. min obranca Gary Cahill. Chelsea vedie s náskokom 9 bodov pred FC Liverpool. "The Reds" majú svoj zápas 19. kola až od 18.30 h, keď v silvestrovskom šlágri hostia Manchester City. Je to priamy súboj o druhé miesto v tabuľke.