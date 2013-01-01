Citizens zdolali Burnley i s červenou, Liverpool nerozhodne

Súhrn výsledkov pondelňajších stretnutí 20. kola najvyššej anglickej futbalovej súťaže Premier League:
Middlesbourgh - Leicester City 0:0
Everton - Southampton 3:0 (0:0)
Góly: 73. E. Valencia, 81. L. Baines (z pok. kopu), 89. R. Lukaku
Manchester City - Burnley 2:1 (0:0)
Góly: 58. Clichy, 62. Agüero - 70. Mee, ČK: 32. Fernandinho (Manchester City)
Sunderland - FC Liverpool 2:2 (1:1)
Góly: 25. a 84. Defoe (oba z pok. kopu) - 19. Sturridge, 72. Mané
West Bromwich - Hull City 3:1 (0:1)
Góly: 49. Brunt, 62. McAuley, 73. J. Morrison - 21. Snodgrass
Dušan Kuciak (Hull City) nefiguruje v zápise o stretnutí.
West Ham United - Manchesterr United 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 63. Mata, 78. Ibrahimovič, ČK: 15. Feghouli (West Ham)
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42:13 49
2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48:23 44
3. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41:22 42
4. Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41:19 40
5. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37:14 39
6. Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31:19 39
7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28:23 30
8. West Bromwich 20 8 5 7 28:24 29
9. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26:31 24
10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19:25 24
11. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22:31 23
12. Watford 19 6 4 9 23:34 22
13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23:35 22
14. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24:31 21
15. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22:32 21
16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17:22 19
17. Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29:35 16
18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19:37 15
19. Hull 20 3 4 13 17:44 13
20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21:44 12