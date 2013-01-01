 
Video: Liverpool - Chelsea 1:1, Arsenal prekvapujúco prehral

Autor: SITA, dnes 06:51
Chelsea má na čele Premier League deväťbodový náskok pred 'kohútmi' a tretím Arsenalom.
Arsenal Smutní hráči Arsenalu po prehre s Watfordom v 23. kole Premier League. Londýn, 31. januára 2017. Foto: SITA/AP
LIVERPOOL 1. februára (WebNoviny.sk) - Šláger 23. kola Premier League medzi FC Liverpool a FC Chelsea sa skončil remízou 1:1. Ako prví na Anfield Road skórovali hostia, keď sa v 24. minúte presadil David Luiz. Domácim sa podarilo v 57. minúte zásluhou Wijnalduma vyrovnať na 1:1. "The Blues" si mohli z Liverpoolu odviezť všetky body, ale v 76. minúte nepremenil pokutový kop Diego Costa. O veľké prekvapenie sa postarali hráči Watfordu, ktorí zvíťazili na pôde Arsenalu 2:1.


Súhrn výsledkov utorňajších stretnutí 23. kola Premier League:

Arsenal - Watford 1:2 (0:2)
Góly: 58. Iwobi - 10. Kaboul, 13. Deeney



Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 47. Dann, 90.+ C. Benteke



Burnley - Leicester 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 87. Vokes



Middlesbrough - West Bromwich 1:1 (1:1)
Góly: 17. Negredo (z pok. kopu) - 6. J. Morrison



Sunderland - Tottenham 0:0



Swansea - Southampton 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 38. Mawson, 70. G. Sigurdsson - 57. S. Long



Liverpool - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1)
Góly: 57. Wijnaldum - 24. David Luiz




Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48:16 56
2. Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45:16 47
3. Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51:25 47
4. Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52:28 46
5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43:28 43
6. Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33:21 41
7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33:23 36
8. West Bromwich 23 9 6 8 31:29 33
9. Burnley 23 9 2 12 25:33 29
10. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28:34 28
11. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29:36 28
12. Southampton 23 7 6 10 23:28 27
13. Watford 23 7 6 10 27:39 27
14. Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32:41 26
15. Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19:26 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24:38 21
17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28:52 21
18. Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32:41 19
19. Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20:42 16
20. Hull 22 4 4 14 20:47 16



