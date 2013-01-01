Video: Liverpool - Chelsea 1:1, Arsenal prekvapujúco prehral

Súhrn výsledkov utorňajších stretnutí 23. kola Premier League:
Arsenal - Watford 1:2 (0:2)
Góly: 58. Iwobi - 10. Kaboul, 13. Deeney
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 47. Dann, 90.+ C. Benteke
Burnley - Leicester 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 87. Vokes
Middlesbrough - West Bromwich 1:1 (1:1)
Góly: 17. Negredo (z pok. kopu) - 6. J. Morrison
Sunderland - Tottenham 0:0
Swansea - Southampton 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 38. Mawson, 70. G. Sigurdsson - 57. S. Long
Liverpool - Chelsea 1:1 (0:1)
Góly: 57. Wijnaldum - 24. David Luiz
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48:16 56
2. Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45:16 47
3. Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51:25 47
4. Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52:28 46
5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43:28 43
6. Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33:21 41
7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33:23 36
8. West Bromwich 23 9 6 8 31:29 33
9. Burnley 23 9 2 12 25:33 29
10. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28:34 28
11. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29:36 28
12. Southampton 23 7 6 10 23:28 27
13. Watford 23 7 6 10 27:39 27
14. Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32:41 26
15. Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19:26 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24:38 21
17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28:52 21
18. Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32:41 19
19. Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20:42 16
20. Hull 22 4 4 14 20:47 16