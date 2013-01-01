 
Video: Jesus dvoma gólmi rozhodol o triumfe ManCity

Autor: SITA, dnes 16:50
Gabriel Jesus prišiel do Manchestru City v januári tohto roka.
Manchester City Gabriel Jesus (uprostred) sa so spoluhráčmi s Manchestru City teší z gólu v sieti Swansea City počas 24. kola Premier League. Manchester, 5. február 2017. Foto: SITA/AP
LONDÝN 5. februára (WebNoviny.sk) - Futbalisti Manchestru City triumfovali v nedeľňajšom stretnutí 24. kola Premier League nad Swansea 2:1.

Video: Bitku o Londýn vyhrala Chelsea, Liverpool prehral



Hrdinom stretnutia bol mladý brazílsky útočník Gabriel Jesus, ktorý strelil oba góly Citizens. Jesus prišiel do Manchestru City v januári tohto roka. Jediný presný zásah Swansea dosiahol Islanďan Gylfi Sigurdsson.


Výsledok nedeľňajšieho stretnutia 24. kola Premier League:

Manchester City - Swansea 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 11. a 90.+ Gabriel Jesus - 81. Sigurdsson




Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program:
Leicester - Manchester United (17.00)


Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51:17 59
2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46:16 50
3. Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49:29 49
4. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52:28 47
5. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52:30 46
6. Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33:21 42
7. Everton 24 11 7 6 40:27 40
8. West Bromwich 24 10 6 8 32:29 36
9. West Ham 24 9 4 11 32:41 31
10. Watford 24 8 6 10 29:40 30
11. Stoke 24 7 8 9 29:36 29
12. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26:35 29
13. Southampton 24 7 6 11 24:31 27
14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35:47 26
15. Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19:27 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24:38 21
17. Swansea 24 6 3 15 29:54 21
18. Hull 24 5 5 14 22:47 20
19. Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32:45 19
20. Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24:42 19



  Video: Táto žena sa skvelo vynašla! Napadlo by vám to tiež?
  Danko vysvetľoval kauzu menovania na kapitána v zálohe
  Fico vníma Trumpa ako šancu na pozitívne zmeny v Únii
  Obrazom: Roger Federer získal svoj 18. grandslamový titul
  Jahnátek: Vyššie ceny energií sa týkajú len malej skupiny
