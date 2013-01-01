Video: Jesus dvoma gólmi rozhodol o triumfe ManCity

Odporúčame:
Výsledok nedeľňajšieho stretnutia 24. kola Premier League:
Manchester City - Swansea 2:1 (1:0)
Góly: 11. a 90.+ Gabriel Jesus - 81. Sigurdsson
Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program:
Leicester - Manchester United (17.00)
Tabuľka:
1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51:17 59
2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46:16 50
3. Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49:29 49
4. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52:28 47
5. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52:30 46
6. Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33:21 42
7. Everton 24 11 7 6 40:27 40
8. West Bromwich 24 10 6 8 32:29 36
9. West Ham 24 9 4 11 32:41 31
10. Watford 24 8 6 10 29:40 30
11. Stoke 24 7 8 9 29:36 29
12. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26:35 29
13. Southampton 24 7 6 11 24:31 27
14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35:47 26
15. Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19:27 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24:38 21
17. Swansea 24 6 3 15 29:54 21
18. Hull 24 5 5 14 22:47 20
19. Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32:45 19
20. Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24:42 19