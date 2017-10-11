 
Na sociálnej sieti Twitter sa objavilo množstvo obrázkov, vtipne reflektujúcich masívny výpadok Facebooku. 11. október 2017 Reprofoto: twitter.com/malizab/status/918135859966291969
11. októbra 2017

Facebook mal masívny výpadok, Twitter zaplavili vtipy a obrázky

BRATISLAVA 11. október (WebNoviny.sk) – Sociálna sieť Facebook zaznamenala v stredu podvečer masívny výpadok prevažne v Európe a Amerike. Miliónom používateľom Facebooku sa zobrazila iba bledá stránka, ktorá nedokázala načítať údaje.

Na sociálnej sieti Twitter sa objavilo množstvo reakcií na výpadok Facebooku:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spoločnosť Facebook poskytne vyšetrovateľom reklamy, ktoré mohli ovplyvniť prezidentské voľby Twitter vysvetlil, prečo nebude mazať Trumpove ostré vyhlásenia

