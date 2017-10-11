Facebook mal masívny výpadok, Twitter zaplavili vtipy a obrázky

BRATISLAVA 11. október (WebNoviny.sk) – Sociálna sieť Facebook zaznamenala v stredu podvečer masívny výpadok prevažne v Európe a Amerike. Miliónom používateľom Facebooku sa zobrazila iba bledá stránka, ktorá nedokázala načítať údaje.

Na sociálnej sieti Twitter sa objavilo množstvo reakcií na výpadok Facebooku:

Facebook is down, I repeat Facebook is down. *Runs to Twitter to check it’s not just me* #Facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/qy5NHipb4y — Sean Wilson 🎃 (@SeanDailyTweets) October 11, 2017

I think Facebook being down is a good thing. If it could be offline for a week, people might reset to baseline human status. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/kSJIz6IXTz — Patrick Garcia (@zxephin) October 11, 2017

Facebook and Instagram are down… and have been for the last hour. Nobody panic! #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/SZP3vxCiJs — All Tee All Shade (@AllTee_AllShade) October 11, 2017

Both Facebook and Instagram are down… so we all end up on Twitter not knowing what else to do 😂😅 #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/D3yFIWXG1D — CF-Direct (@CF_Direct) October 11, 2017

Live scenes as Facebook and Instagram crash. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lza22ylmUV — Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) October 11, 2017