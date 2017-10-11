Facebook mal masívny výpadok, Twitter zaplavili vtipy a obrázky
BRATISLAVA 11. október (WebNoviny.sk) – Sociálna sieť Facebook zaznamenala v stredu podvečer masívny výpadok prevažne v Európe a Amerike. Miliónom používateľom Facebooku sa zobrazila iba bledá stránka, ktorá nedokázala načítať údaje.
Na sociálnej sieti Twitter sa objavilo množstvo reakcií na výpadok Facebooku:
Meanwhile in facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/oHVU0EdJOf
— Jesucristo (@jesucristonea) October 11, 2017
Facebook is down, I repeat Facebook is down. *Runs to Twitter to check it’s not just me* #Facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/qy5NHipb4y
— Sean Wilson 🎃 (@SeanDailyTweets) October 11, 2017
I think Facebook being down is a good thing. If it could be offline for a week, people might reset to baseline human status. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/kSJIz6IXTz
— Patrick Garcia (@zxephin) October 11, 2017
Can’t it be permanently down? Please? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/gGsl77jHr5
— Justin M. Wright (@thinkersrefuge) October 11, 2017
Facebook and Instagram are down… and have been for the last hour. Nobody panic! #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/SZP3vxCiJs
— All Tee All Shade (@AllTee_AllShade) October 11, 2017
Both Facebook and Instagram are down… so we all end up on Twitter not knowing what else to do 😂😅 #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/D3yFIWXG1D
— CF-Direct (@CF_Direct) October 11, 2017
Live scenes as Facebook and Instagram crash. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/lza22ylmUV
— Alex Watt (@AlexWatt187) October 11, 2017
refresh refresh refresh. turn off wifi. turn on wifi. refresh. google search „is Facebook down“ #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/w0dKa3YGek
— Fern Photography (@AmberFernPhoto) October 11, 2017
every social media manager right now #facebookdown #instagramdown #socialmediamarketing pic.twitter.com/5a3GXhL0HF
— Inês Pinheiro (@inesnpinheiro) October 11, 2017
People turning to twitter like… #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/3WQUREajR5
— Maliza (@malizab) October 11, 2017