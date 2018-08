Foto: Ministerka z Nového Zélandu, ktorá prišla do pôrodnice na bicykli, porodila syna

We’re overjoyed to announce the safe arrival of our son at 18.03 this evening, weighing almost 4.3kg. We waited a very long time for labour to start, but when it did it was short and sharp. We are so grateful for the lovely staff at Auckland Hospital who provided wonderful care, for the incredibly experienced independent midwife who supported us the whole way, and for our amazing friends and family. All of you have been so generous!

