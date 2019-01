Foto: Polícia pátra po nebezpečnom a ozbrojenom mužovi, ktorý zastrelil štyroch ľudí

PUBLIC: Police need your help in locating Daylon Delon Gamble for the Murder of 4 individuals in Rockmart. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or ☎️ 911. #RockmartShooting pic.twitter.com/LrYrYtDKwr

— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 25, 2019