Návrat Mourinha na Old Trafford nebol víťazný, Chelsea a Liverpool doma nezaváhali

Návrat Josého Mourinha na Old Trafford po takmer roku nebol víťazný. Tottenham pod vedením tohto portugalského trénera v 15. kole Premier League podľahol Manchestru United 1:2. Oba góly domácich strelil útočník Marcus Rashford a ukončil sériu troch víťazstiev Tottenhamu s Mourinhom na lavičke.
Premier League 2019/2020 – 15. kolo
- streda
Chelsea – Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1)
Góly: 24. Abraham, 48. Mount – 41 Trezegeut
Leicester – Watford 2:0 (0:0)
Góly: 55. Vardy (z pok. kopu), 90.+ Maddison
Manchester United – Tottenham 2:1 (1:1)
Góly: 6. a 49. Rashford (druhý z pok. kopu) – 39. Alli
Southampton – Norwich 2:1 (2:0)
Góly: 22. Ings, 43. Bertrand – 65. Pukki
Wolverhampton – West Ham 2:0 (1:0)
Góly: 23. Dendocker, 86. Cutrone
FC Liverpool – Everton 5:2 (4:2)
Góly: 6. a 31. Origi, 17. Shaqiri, 45. S. Mané, 90. Wijnaldum – 21. M. Keane, 45.+ Richarlison