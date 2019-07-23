Nominácie na MTV Video Music Awards ovládli speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande
Najviac, až desať nominácií, majú na tohtoročné MTV Video Music Awards speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande.
Podľa zoznamu nominácií, ktorý MTV zverejnila v utorok večer, sú obe tieto speváčky nominované v ôsmich rovnakých kategóriách vrátane kategórií Video roka, kde s nimi súťažia ešte Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage a Lil Nas X.
Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande si zmerajú sily aj v kategórii Skladba roka, kde sú okrem nich nominovaní aj Lady Gaga s Bradleym Cooperom, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X a Drake. Deväť nominácií si vyslúžila speváčka Billie Eilish, s ôsmimi nasleduje Lil Nas X.
Udeľovanie MTV Video Music Awards sa uskutoční 26. augusta v Newarku v štáte New Jersey.
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
- prehľad nominácií v niektorých kategóriách
Video roka:
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Interpret roka:
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Skladba roka:
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Najlepší nový interpret:
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Najlepšie popové video:
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Khalid – Talk
Najlepšie hip-hopové video:
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Cardi B – Money
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE
Najlepšie r&b video:
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Alicia Keys – Raise A Man
Ella Mai – Trip
Normani ft. 6lack – Waves
Najlepšie tanečné video:
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
Marshmello & Bastille – Happier
Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity
Najlepšie rockové video:
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons – Natural
Lenny Kravitz – Low
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
twenty one pilots – My Blood
Najlepšie video s posolstvom:
Halsey – Nightmare
The Killers – Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train
John Legend – Preach
Lil Dicky – Earth
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Informácie pochádzajú z agentúry AP a z webstránky televízie MTV.