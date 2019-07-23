Nominácie na MTV Video Music Awards ovládli speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande

Najviac, až desať nominácií, majú na tohtoročné MTV Video Music Awards speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande.

Podľa zoznamu nominácií, ktorý MTV zverejnila v utorok večer, sú obe tieto speváčky nominované v ôsmich rovnakých kategóriách vrátane kategórií Video roka, kde s nimi súťažia ešte Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage a Lil Nas X.

Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande si zmerajú sily aj v kategórii Skladba roka, kde sú okrem nich nominovaní aj Lady Gaga s Bradleym Cooperom, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X a Drake. Deväť nominácií si vyslúžila speváčka Billie Eilish, s ôsmimi nasleduje Lil Nas X.

Udeľovanie MTV Video Music Awards sa uskutoční 26. augusta v Newarku v štáte New Jersey.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019

prehľad nominácií v niektorých kategóriách

Video roka:

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Interpret roka:

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Skladba roka:

Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Najlepší nový interpret:

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Najlepšie popové video:

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Khalid – Talk

Najlepšie hip-hopové video:

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Cardi B – Money

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

Najlepšie r&b video:

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Alicia Keys – Raise A Man

Ella Mai – Trip

Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

Najlepšie tanečné video:

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name

Marshmello & Bastille – Happier

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity

Najlepšie rockové video:

The 1975 – Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragons – Natural

Lenny Kravitz – Low

Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes

twenty one pilots – My Blood

Najlepšie video s posolstvom:

Halsey – Nightmare

The Killers – Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train

John Legend – Preach

Lil Dicky – Earth

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down