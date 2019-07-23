Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Nominácie na MTV Video Music Awards ovládli speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande

Najviac, až desať nominácií, majú na tohtoročné MTV Video Music Awards speváčky Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande.

Podľa zoznamu nominácií, ktorý MTV zverejnila v utorok večer, sú obe tieto speváčky nominované v ôsmich rovnakých kategóriách vrátane kategórií Video roka, kde s nimi súťažia ešte Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage a Lil Nas X.

Taylor Swift a Ariana Grande si zmerajú sily aj v kategórii Skladba roka, kde sú okrem nich nominovaní aj Lady Gaga s Bradleym Cooperom, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X a Drake. Deväť nominácií si vyslúžila speváčka Billie Eilish, s ôsmimi nasleduje Lil Nas X.

Udeľovanie MTV Video Music Awards sa uskutoční 26. augusta v Newarku v štáte New Jersey.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019

  • prehľad nominácií v niektorých kategóriách

Video roka:
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Interpret roka:
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

Skladba roka:
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Najlepší nový interpret:
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Najlepšie popové video:
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Khalid – Talk

Najlepšie hip-hopové video:
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Cardi B – Money
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

Najlepšie r&b video:
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Alicia Keys – Raise A Man
Ella Mai – Trip
Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

Najlepšie tanečné video:
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
Marshmello & Bastille – Happier
Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity

Najlepšie rockové video:
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons – Natural
Lenny Kravitz – Low
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
twenty one pilots – My Blood

Najlepšie video s posolstvom:
Halsey – Nightmare
The Killers – Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train
John Legend – Preach
Lil Dicky – Earth
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Informácie pochádzajú z agentúry AP a z webstránky televízie MTV.

