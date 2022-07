Obrovskej obilnej sýpke v bejrútskom prístave hrozí zrútenie

FILE - A rescue team surveys the site of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 7, 2020. Families of some of the victims of Beirut’s deadly port blast have filed a $250 million lawsuit against an American-Norwegian firm suspected of involvement in bringing the explosive material to the port, a Swiss foundation announced Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Accountability Now, which says its mission is to support Lebanese civil society efforts to put an end to the impunity of the country's leaders, said the lawsuit was filed Monday. () Foto: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File