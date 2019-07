Ruskí „rooftopperi“ riskovali životy a britský spevák Liam Adams má nový soundtrack k filmu Kto je ďalší?

Text skladby: Don’t let me fall

These four walls wont hold me in

Around the world and back again

I’ll climb the highest mountain top

But when I start, I can never stop

Ice cold touch and a frosty chill

My heart beats fast baby for thrill

Come with me as I climb the hill

I would rather go than to never feel

Here with you I learn to fly

Ain’t no place baby I’d rather die

These four walls wont hold me in

Around the world and back again

I’ll climb the highest mountain top

But when I start I can never stop

I wanna see the world for what it is

Above the clouds into the bliss

Sun on my skin soft like your kiss

Dont wanna miss you, I need you here

Take my hand I’ll lead the way

Fly like a bird shot down in may

When a angel loses its wings oh look what sadness it brings

Dont wanna be feeling this way

I need you babe x3

These four walls wont hold me in

Around the world and back again

I’ll climb the highest mountain top

But when I start I can never stop