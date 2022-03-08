Banning Russian gas imports would harm EU more than Russia

The suspension of Russian natural gas supplies will have a particularly negative impact on the entire European Union, including Slovakia.The Slovak natural gas carrier, Eustream, therefore does not consider the suspension of Russian gas imports to be appropriate among the other measures that the EU can adopt against Russia amid the war in Ukraine. „In our view, it is currently not possible to effectively replace Russian gas supplies, and by cutting them off , the EU would do more harm to itself than to Russia.The supply would clearly be shortened, with various regional consequences,“ Eustream told the SITA newswire.

Full story in Slovak: https://www.webnoviny.sk/venergetike/zastavenie-dodavok-ruskeho-zemneho-plynu-by-podla-eustreamu-viac-poskodilo-uniu-ako-samotne-rusko/