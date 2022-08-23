Bureaucracy stands in the way of Mochovce 3 commissioning

The commissioning of the third block of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant is being hindered only by bureaucracy. The chairman of the parliamentary economic committee, Peter Kremsky, further stated on the social network that it is high time for the third Mochovce unit to start generating electricity. „Electricity prices are rising dramatically everywhere, yesterday they reached again record highs in Germany. Companies are cutting down or completely halting production, laying off people, as it is not profitable to continue to produce amid expensive electricity. And in Slovakia, we have let a huge source of electricity stand idle for years and months, which could be of great help to the market,“ wrote Kremsky. He confirmed that the third nuclear unit in Mochovce, which is awaiting a valid second-instance decision from the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority, is completed.

Full story in Slovak: Spustenie tretieho bloku v Mochovciach brzdí už len byrokracia, podľa Kremského by to pomohlo cenám a apeluje na Sulíka