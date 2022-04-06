Cabinet approves large energy amendment

Big changes are being introduced into the Slovak energy sector. The Cabinet has already approved a major amendment to the Energy Act. From October 2022, when the amendments are to take effect, the Slovak energy market will be redesigned. The amendment shall transpose the so-called winter energy package into Slovak laws. It entails the Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 2019 on common rules for the internal market for electricity and the Renewable Energy Directive, which are part of the EU’s Clean Energy for all Europeans package.

Full story in Slovak: Vláda schválila veľkú energetickú novelu, bude zahŕňať množstvo zmien po vzore smerníc EÚ