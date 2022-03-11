Caputova: Slovakia needs to slash dependence on Russian gas

Slovakia needs to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas and find new, more reliable partners, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova says. She adds that the statements made by the Russian political leadership on Friday give us no guarantees that Russian gas supply for Slovakia will not be switched off or restricted due to the war in Ukraine. The European Commission has a particular plan how to reduce Russian gas supplies by two-thirds by the end of this year and how to get rid of its dependence entirely by 2030. „We can achieve affordable gas prices if all European countries purchase together. At the same time, by reducing Russian gas supplies, we will limit Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine and to enforce its political and territorial demands on other states through force,“ Caputova wrote on the social network. She says that those who still talk in favor of remaining dependent on Russian gas act against Slovakia’s interests and directly threaten the safety of citizens.

