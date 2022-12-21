viac k téme Pád vlády Eduarda Hegera

Commercial operation of Mochovce 3 NPP will be delayed

Karel Hirman
Minister hospodárstva SR Karel Hirman. Foto: SITA/Branislav Bibel
vEnergetike.sk/MZ
The commercial operation of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will begin a little later than planned. Minister of Economy Karel Hirman said at Wednesday’s press conference that the delayed commercial operation of the third Mochovce unit complicates the fight against expensive energy. The electricity from the third unit was also supposed to be part of the electricity supply at capped prices to households. „The negotiations with Slovenske Elektrarne are difficult, as the situation has become more complicated for the company’s performance since September. The basic problem that we all have is that it will not be possible to commission the third Mochovce unit as planned, which creates enormous pressure on the company’s financial situation. The unit will not be put into operation by the end of this year. And when will it be commissioned? No serious date can be provided,“ Hirman said, adding that it will have affect the fight against expensive energy in the first weeks and months.

