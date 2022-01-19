Deregulation of energy prices is to bring several benefits

viac k téme Koronavírus

The forthcoming deregulation of energy prices will bring several benefits to Slovak customers, Miroslav Kulla, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Vychodoslovenska Energetika (VSE) opines. At the same time, he expects deregulation of energy prices as we currently know will create a truly competitive environment and provide customers with more diversity in products and services, such as a variable tariff. „Although it is too early to comment on deregulation, and it will depend on many details how it is implemented, on the other hand, we may say that it will definitely affect us in 2022,“ Kulla said. According to Vychodoslovenska Energetika, deregulation should help the development of new technologies.

