Eight criminal prosecutions in Mochovce NPP project

The Police continue investigating the completion of the third and forth nuclear unit in Mochovce. Currently, there are eight criminal prosecutions led in connection with different criminal activities related to this power project. „The special team continues working intensively and is examining all suspicions of committing criminal acts in connection with the completion of the third and forth nuclear unit in Mochovce. Every obtained information is given our maximum attention, verified and handled in a legal manner,“ a spokesman for the Police Presidium Michal Slivka informed the portal vEnergetike.sk. The Police refused to provide further information on these criminal prosecutions. „We will not specify any suspicions or investigated acts in this moment and we will inform the public on the steps of the special team in time,“ Slivka added. The power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, which is completing the two nuclear units in Mochovce, was and is providing full cooperation to the Police without any delay, said a company’s spokesman Miroslav Sarissky. He added that Slovenske Elektrarne has no right to comment on criminal prosecutions of specific persons or companies.

Full stori in Slovak: Osem trestných stíhaní. Toľko ich vedú policajti pri dostavbe Mochoviec.