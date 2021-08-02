EPH and Enel set aside 1.4 billion euros for Mochovce NPP

Financing the completion of the third and fourth nuclear unit of the Mochovce NPP is expected to continue without any complications. Two minority shareholders of Slovenske Elektrarne, Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and Enel, agreed to set aside 1.47 billion euros at the end of 2020. A spokesman for EPH Daniel Castvaj informed the vEnergetike.sk portal that this package would be sufficient to cover the completion of the Mochovce project. „Besides, the package includes a 267-million-euro reserve if the budget is raised again,“ Castvaj added. The budget for completion of the Mochovce NPP is expected to amount to 6.2 billion euros after repeated budget increases. Twelve years ago, when the construction was kicked off, the budget was estimated at almost 3 billion euros. A spokeswoman for Slovenske Elektrarne Olga Bakova told the vEnergetike.sk portal that loans that finance the company’s activities will mature in 2025. „The company will then be able to refinance these loans,“ Bakova said.

Full story in Slovak: Na Mochovce by už malo byť dostatok peňazí, EPH s Enelom vyčlenili 1,4 miliardy eur