EPH has no plans to sell its share in Slovenske Elektrarne

Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is not considering selling its share in Slovak Power Holding which controls 66 percent of Slovenske Elektrarne. A spokesman for EPH, Daniel Castvaj, thus responded to the recent statements of some Slovak politicians about the possible buyback of the majority stake in Slovakia’s dominant electricity producer. The Czech energy holding, which is to become the sole shareholder of Slovak Power Holding after the completion of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, does not think that possible nationalization could really happen.

