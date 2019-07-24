Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Graf
Ilustračné foto. pixabay.com
24. 07. 2019 11:24 News in EnglishSlovensko od vEnergetike.skvEnergetike.sk/mz

Hard Brexit may cut energy prices, growth is expected now

Hard Brexit may lead to stagnation of wholesale power prices on the markets. The prices of power commodities could even fall. “There is a certain assumption that the European economy is reaching the end of the growth cycle and the recession, possibly even crisis, may follow in regard to the general development. In combination with hard Brexit, the power prices growth may stop and stabilize, or prices may even decline,“ a specialist in electricity purchase at Stredoslovenska Energetika Marian Rosinec told the portal vEnergetike.sk. The wholesale electricity price traded for 2020 delivery has started climbing again since the end of June. It forms a third of the final electricity price paid by Slovak households. Stredoslovenska Energetika says that the outlook for the further development of electricity prices in Slovakia, or in central Europe, is not pleasant for consumers. “The development of commodities together with the political development indicate no space for a price decline,“ Rosinec added. The current wholesale electricity price is reaching roughly 52 euros per 1 MWh. Rosinec expects the price to exceed 60 euros per 1 MWh in the near future.

Full story in Slovak: Tvrdý Brexit môže znížiť ceny energií, zatiaľ sa však očakáva ich zdražovanie

Odporúčané články

Tvrdý Brexit môže znížiť ceny energií, zatiaľ sa však očakáva ich zdražovanie Slovaks to support green electricity with €461 mln this year

Témy

Viac k osobnosti z článku

Bezplatné novinky emailom z energetiky raz týždenne:
podmienkami používania a potvrdzujem, že som sa oboznámil s ochranou osobných údajov

Neprehliadnite

Priatelia namiesto žrútov, Salviniho hnev zrušil slovnú hračku siete McDonald’s v Rakúsku Aktualizované: Johnson nahradí Mayovú na čele konzervatívcov a stane sa britským premiérom Začarovaný kruh: Produkcia mäsa mení klímu a klíma potom zabíja dobytok Video+Foto: Sagan mieri za rekordným zeleným dresom, Fuglsang musel odstúpiť a spadol aj Thomas Aktualizované: V kauze zmenky vypovedal aj Mika, s obžalovaným Pavlom R. riešil niektoré veci Návštevy regiónov treba kombinovať s komunikáciou v médiách, tvrdí Danko a šokoval ho Kollár

Aktuálne témy

Copyright © SITA Slovenská tlačová agentúra a.s. Všetky práva vyhradené. Vyhradzujeme si právo udeľovať súhlas na rozmnožovanie, šírenie a na verejný prenos obsahu.

X