Households to be cautious about door-to-door sale

Unfair practices used by door-to-door salespeople on the energy market have not declined. Households are advised to be cautious when switching to another electricity or gas operator. Sales Director at the company Vychodoslovenska Energetika Miroslav Kulla told the portal vEnergetike.sk that even though unfair practices are characteristic especially for small markets, they prevail in Slovakia more than ten years after the liberalisation of the power market. “According to our information, more than 20 percent of the customers who decided to switch to another supplier last year, felt misled by a new supplier with whom they concluded a contract in a door-to-door sale,“ Kulla added.

Full story in Slovak: Domácnosti by mali byť pri podomovom predaji stále opatrné