Minister Sulik wants to launch Mochovce Unit 3 this year

Minister of Economy Richard Sulik announced during the debate on the government’s program statement in the parliament that the third nuclear unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant would be commissioned this year. „I firmly believe that we will commission the third block of Mochovce NPP. It is a step that will be a great help for Slovakia,“ said Sulik. According to Sulik, the departure of the project manager from Spain, the nominee of the Italian company Enel, is also expected to help commission especially the fourth Mochovce nuclear unit. „After months of fights, we have managed to achieve that the project boss, who is responsible for the completion of Mochovec project, will leave. In an international tender, we will find a person that will be able to bring the project to a successful end, especially the completion of the fourth unit, since the third nuclear block is close to its commissioning,“ Sulik said.

Full story in Slovak: Sulík chce spustiť tretí blok elektrárne Mochovce v tomto roku, domôcť k tomu má aj odchod projektového manažéra