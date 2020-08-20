Ministry promises selection procedure for SEPS top posts

The Slovak electricity transmission system operator Slovenska Elektrizacna Prenosova Sustava (SEPS) is still managed by the people who have been directly assigned to these positions. The Finance Ministry of the Slovak Republic, the only shareholder of SEPS, promised in April to carry out proper selection procedures to choose the members of the Board of Directors. The Finance Ministry still plans to organize a selection procedure. “The Finance Ministry of the Slovak Republic will carry out a selection procedure for these positions by the end of the year,“ the press department of the Finance Ministry informed the portal vEnergetike.sk.

