Mochovce No3 Unit Not to Obtain Permit for Operation in 2021

The third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will not obtain the final permit for its operation this year. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic (UJD) will not have time to issue its second-instance decision for the commissioning of the third unit. „We can say with certainty that the second-instance decision authorizing the commissioning of the third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will not be granted this year,“ Miriam Vachova, the head of the UJD informed the SITA news agency. It is unclear when Mochovce project could receive the final permit for the commissioning of the third unit from the UJD. The director of the UJD did not want to specify it either.

Full story in Slovak: Tretí mochovský blok do konca roka nezíska povolenie na svoju prevádzku, o dostavbe elektrárne rokovala aj vláda