Mochovce NPP budget increases again by almost 500 mln euros

The budget for the completion of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant will increase again. The state secretary of the Economy Ministry, Karol Galek, informed at the press conference on Thursday that the completion of Mochovce nuclear units will cost roughly 6.2 billion euros. “An increase in the budget by another 495 million euros was approved at the last general assembly. The funds are to be provided by the company SPH, a 66-percent shareholder of the power producer Slovenske Elektrarne,“ Galek said, adding that the state, which is a 34-percent shareholder, negotiated the presence of its inspection expert group at the completion of Mochovce NPP. Slovenske Elektrarne will be allowed to start loading nuclear fuel into the third Mochovce nuclear unit at the end of at the latest. This will take place only once all the permissions without any objections and appeals of the participants of the proceeding are granted.

Full story in Slovak: Mochovce znova zdraželi, tentokrát o pol miliardy eur