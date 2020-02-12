Mochovce NPP units 3 is almost finished, Sulik says

The Mochovce nuclear power plant unit 3 is almost finished, Economy Minister Richard Sulik announced after the government’s session on Wednesday. He said that all the necessary tests had been already carried out. “Every test has been approved and I think that the project is advancing quite well. Some progress has been achieved over the last six months. Slovenske Elektrarne may start loading nuclear fuel as soon as the third unit is granted all permissions,“ Sulik said. The completion of the fourth nuclear unit was expected a year after the completion of the third nuclear unit. However, the minister announced a delay by another year. Sulik confirmed that he had received several information in connection with the completion of the Mochovce NPP from the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS). However, the safety of the nuclear units in Mochovce was not the problem. “It concerned technical rather than safety problems,“ Sulik added.

Full story in Slovak: Tretí mochovský blok je podľa Sulíka takmer hotový, štvrtý blok potrebuje ešte dva roky