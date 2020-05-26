Mochovce NPP will be delayed, UJD confirms

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD) of the Slovak Republic does not want to comment on the new timetable for the completion of the third and fourth unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant. The UJD, however, admits that the current situation in Slovakia and the global situation will once again delay the completion of the nuclear units in Mochovce. The completion is currently affected by the global coronavirus crisis, as well as detection of defective pipes on the fourth nuclear unit. “We will not comment on the potential timetable for commissioning of the third nuclear unit, since this is fully in power of the permission holder. Currently, it is impossible to estimate a precise delay for commissioning of the third nuclear unit. It will depend on the results of the ongoing inspections of the material and the extent of the measures that may be required. In this regard, the most unfavourable findings would be such that would require an immediate replacement of some components,“ director of the UJD Miriam Vachova informed the news agency SITA. She stressed that unless the permission holder proves the fulfilment of all legislative requirements, the UJD will not issue permission for commissioning the third nuclear unit of the Mochovce NPP.

