Modernization of Gabcikovo hydropower plant in not at hand

The Gabcikovo hydropower plant is unlikely to undertake the general overhaul next year when it celebrates 30th anniversary. The state-owned company Vodohospodarska Vystavba failed for now to announce a new international tender for the innovation and modernization of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant. The company could not specify when the tender could be announced. „We plan to announce a new public procurement as soon as possible,“ they told SITA. Prior to the announcement of a new public procurement for the innovation and modernization of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant, Vodohospodarska Vystavba also plans to implement steps that were absent in the past. „These are market consultations, a feasibility study combined with cost-benefit analysis and the like,“ the company stated. It is not yet clear when the Gabcikovo power plant could be modernized. „The date of commencement of work on the innovation and modernization of the Gabcikovo hydropower plant will depend on the result of an international competition,“ concluded Vodohospodarska Vystavba.

Full story in Slovak: Vodná elektráreň Gabčíkovo sa tak skoro nezmodernizuje, nový tender zatiaľ nie je vyhlásený