More nuclear fuel arrives in Slovakia from Russia

Another nuclear fuel supply from Russia reached Slovakia .Minister of Economy Richard Sulik wrote on the social network that the four Slovak nuclear power units in Jaslovske Bohunice and Mochovce have thus sufficient nuclear fuel supply for their full performance this year. Nuclear fuel is also for the third Mochovce nuclear unit which is to be commissioned soon. Slovakia should also have nuclear fuel supply for the next year, however, the minister did not reveal for how long.„I will not say how much we have for the next year, but I can say that it is fine now,“ Sulik wrote.

Full story in Slovak: Na Slovensko dorazilo z Ruska ďalšie jadrové palivo, podľa Sulíka sme nateraz v „suchu“