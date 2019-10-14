New nuclear power plant possibly after year 2035

The construction of the new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice may become topical after the year 2035. According to the Economy Ministry, extending the life span of the nuclear power plant V2 in Jaslovske Bohunice to sixty years, e.g. until 2044, respectively 2045, prevents from an earlier construction of the new nuclear facility. “The concurrent operation of the nuclear power plant V2 (total installed capacity of 1,010 MW – editor’s note) and the new nuclear power plant could require enormous investments in the grid in regard to the large accumulation of the installed capacity almost at one spot of the grid,“ the ministry stated in its regular report on safe electricity supply. The Economy Ministry, however, is convinced that Slovakia should not abandon this nuclear project. The planned construction of the nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice with the installed capacity of 1,200 MW is still regarded “significant forward-looking projects of the Slovak power sector “.

Full story in Slovak: Novú jadrovku zatiaľ neplánujú stavať, možno až po roku 2035