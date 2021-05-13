Nuclear regulator grants permit to third Mochovce unit

The third unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant is one step closer to its decommissioning after the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD) on Thursday issued a permit to commission the third unit of the Mochovce NPP. „ , the third nuclear unit is fully technically ready and we will start fuel loading into the reactor immediately after the permit comes into force,“ said Branislav Strycek, Director General of the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne. The permit was preceded by a number of technical inspections and tests of all systems and devices which, according to the UJD, proved the readiness of the facility for the physical and energy commissioning.

