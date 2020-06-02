Oil pipeline project with Austria is not abandoned

The construction of the Slovak-Austrian oil pipeline from Bratislava to Schwechat through the protected area Zitny Ostrov will not begin, state secretary at the Economy Ministry Karol Galek (SaS) confirmed at the press conference on Tuesday. “We have already taken the first steps to protect Zitny Ostrov. We have put a definite halt to the construction of the oil pipeline through Zitny Ostrov in the government manifesto. The gas pipeline will simply not run through this protected area Zitny Ostrov,“ Galek stressed. The construction of the Slovak-Austrian oil pipeline may take place, however, a different route must be found. “We will hold talks with the Austrians on the possible routing of the oil pipeline, however, it will not run through Zitny Ostrov,“ Galek added.

Full story in Slovak: Ropovod s Rakúskom ešte nie je stratený, cez Žitný ostrov však nepôjde