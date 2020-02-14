Permitting processes for third Mochovce unit continue

The third Mochovce nuclear unit is closer to its commissioning. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority of the Slovak Republic (UJD) continues with permitting processes for commissioning of the third nuclear unit in Mochovce. The UJD is concurrently deciding on issuing permission for an early use of the construction, permission for radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel management and permission for the use of nuclear materials in the nuclear installation. “Relevant documents including 377 appendixes were enclosed to the request,“ the UJD informed. The authority had already published the documents based on which it will make a decision. The UJD started the administration proceeding in connection with the issuance of relevant permissions already in 2016. It was repeatedly interrupted as the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne had to add necessary data to the documents, following the request from the UJD. Slovenske Elektrarne plans to load nuclear fuel to the third Mochovce nuclear unit, e.g. commissioning, in April 2020.

Full story in Slovak: Povoľovacie procesy smerujúce k povoleniu spustenia tretieho bloku v Mochovciach pokračujú