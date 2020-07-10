PM Igor Matovic presents alliance of pro-nuclear countries

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic plans to establish an alliance of pro-nuclear countries at the European level. Its task would be to provide a clear definition that nuclear energy is cleaner than fossil fuels. “I intend to establish an alliance of pro-nuclear countries. My ambition is to see nuclear energy being regarded as something between the entirely pure source and fossil fuels,“ Prime Minister said on Wednesday. He would like to discuss this topic at the EU summit and expects support, for instance from France.

