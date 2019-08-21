Police raid again at Mochovce NPP

The National Criminal Agency of the Police Corps Presidium (NAKA) has carried out a raid on the premises of the nuclear power plant Mochovce. According to the information available to SITA news agency, the police reportedly raided the offices of the Italian company Solesi, one of the suppliers involved in completion of nuclear units in Mochovce. Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) confirmed the raid on the premises of Mochovce NPP. “I may confirm that the NAKA raided the offices of one of the suppliers at Mochovce NPP. This raid does not concern Slovenske Elektrarne, but the business dispute between one of Slovenske Elektrarne’s suppliers and his sub-supplier,“ the manager of external relations and communication at Slovenske Elektrarne, Miroslav Sarissky said.

