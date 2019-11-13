Police raid at Mochovce NPP

A special team under the cover name “Electro” raided at the nuclear power plant Mochovce. The police raid with a code name “Manager“was organized by the National Criminal Agency (NAKA). The Police informed on the social network that the two persons had been detained – the manager of the joint stock company and the statutory representatives of one of the suppliers of works and services on the completion of the third and fourth nuclear unit Mochovce. The Police searched the trading company and the premises of the nuclear power plant in the Levice District. The raid is related to the provision of services for approximately 1,000-percent inflated invoices. All these ungrounded invoices had been paid to the supplier.

Full story in Slovak: V Mochovciach bola znova polícia