Refinery Slovnaft carries out overhaul for 75 million euros

The refinery Slovnaft has completed the largest general overhauls ever on 21 production units. The total investments in terms of the general overhauls amounted to 75 million euros. “Several new projects were carried out as part of the general overhauls. These investments are expected to enhance effectiveness, reliability and safety of the refinery´s operation,“ a spokesman for Slovnaft Anton Molnar informed the portal vEnergetike.sk. All devices switched back to their standard operation after modernization and maintenance.

Full story in Slovak: Bratislavská rafinéria prešla revíziou za 75 miliónov