Renovation of Gabcikovo hydropower plant has not started

The renovation of the hydropower plant Gabcikovo has not yet started. Five years ago, then Prime Minister Robert Fico talked about an urgent need to carry out the general overall of Slovakia’s largest hydropower plant. The Public Procurement Office (UVO) is now scrutinizing the international tender for the selection of a supplier. “The UVO has received two motions to launch an inquiry and carried out a scrutiny of this order,“ a spokeswoman for the UVO, Jana Zvoncekova, informed the portal vEnergetike.sk. She refused to specify any details. “Since the inquiry has not yet been completed, the UVO is not allowed to inform about the process,“ she added. The UVO received two objections after the end of the tender organised by Vodohospodarska Vystavba. However, it halted the process in case of both objections at the end of October. “In first case, the UVO decided to halt the process since the objections were not submitted by an authorised person, in second case, the objections were not delivered to the inspected subject within the statutory deadline,“ Zvoncekova said.

Full story in Slovak: Gabčíkovskú elektráreň stále neopravujú, kontrolujú tender