Russians still interested in new NPP in Jaslovske Bohunice

The Russian company Rosatom is still interested in the construction of the new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice. “If Slovak partners make a decision on the construction of the new nuclear installation in Jaslovske Bohunice, Rosatom is ready to consider cooperation and participation in this project, depending on the conditions,“ Lubomira Adlerova, who represents Rosatom in Slovakia, informed the vEnergetike.sk portal. Currently, Rosatom is not considering the possibility to acquire a share in Jadrova Energeticka Spolocnost Slovenska (JESS), which is in charge of the construction of the new nuclear source in Jaslovske Bohunice. The Czech power company CEZ is currently a 49-percent shareholder in the company JESS, while the rest is in the hands of the state-controlled joint stock company JAVYS. Seven years ago, Rosatom expressed a serious interest in the new nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice. However, the stance of the Slovak government which disagreed with Rosatom’s conditions for the guarantee of the purchasing price of electricity from the new nuclear power plant was probably unacceptable for the Russians.

