Atómové elektrárne Mochovce
Tretí a štvrtý blok atómových elektrární Mochovce. Foto: SITA
9. 09. 2019 12:20 News in English

Shortcomings detected on the third nuclear unit in Mochovce

Slovakia’s dominant electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne will have a lot of work ahead in connection with the completion of the third nuclear unit in Mochovce. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD) has detected several shortcomings during the inspection on the hot hydro test, the last big test before nuclear fuel loading. “The extended inspection of the devices is being carried out on the third nuclear unit. Removing a large number of the outstanding work and shortcomings from devices on the third unit and their tests is also part of the extended inspection. This activity along with the repeated heating and cooling of the nuclear unit restricts the date for the completion of extended inspection,“ UJD informed on its website. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (UJD) has repeatedly showed dissatisfaction over the large number of the outstanding work and shortcomings on the third nuclear unit.

Full story in Slovak: Na treťom mochoveckom bloku našli nedostatky. Elektrárne ich musia napraviť.

