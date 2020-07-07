Slovakia has high chances to be in first hydrogen league

Slovakia has high chances to play the first league in the research of hydrogen technologies, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Richard Sulik announced after meeting the representatives of carmakers Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Motors Slovakia on Monday. He said that eight hydrogen fuelling stations could erect in Slovakia in a course of a few months, which would increase the interest of Slovak motorists in hydrogen automobiles. „Slovakia remains the world leader in car production per capita and I think that hydrogen technologies may have a great future also in the automotive industry. Kia and Hyundai along with their sisters are one of a few world hydrogen vehicle manufacturers and I strongly believe that the factory in Zilina will be manufacturing hydrogen cars in small series one day,“ Sulik stated.

