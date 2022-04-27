Slovakia is to pay in euros for Russian gas, PM Heger says

The Slovak Republic is ready to face similar obstructions from Russia faced today by Poland or Bulgaria, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger (OLaNO) noted on Facebook in response to the Kremlin’s decision to suspend gas supplies to these two countries, adding that Russia would not break Western unity and solidarity. Heger says that the European Union must get rid of energy dependence on the Russian Federation as soon as possible, because Russia is using oil and gas as a tool to promote its imperialist interests, which culminated in the attack of Ukraine and commissioning of war crimes in Ukraine. „The arbitrary and unjustified suspension of gas supplies to Poland proves that Russia is an absolutely unreliable trading partner,“ Heger wrote.

Full story in Slovak: https://www.webnoviny.sk/venergetike/slovensko-zaplati-za-plyn-v-eurach-reaguje-heger-na-rusku-stopku-dodavok-pre-polsko/