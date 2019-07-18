Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Obnoviteľné zdroje energie
Veterná a solárna elektráreň. Foto: ilustračné, thinkstockphotos.com
18. 07. 2019 14:26 News in EnglishSlovensko od vEnergetike.skvEnergetike.sk/mz

Slovaks to support green electricity with €461 mln this year

Electricity consumers supported the generation of electricity from renewable sources and cogeneration with a sum of 475.5 million euros in their electricity bills in 2018.

Slovak electricity consumers are expected to contribute to the generation of electricity from renewable sources and cogeneration with a sum of 461 million euros this year. This is the sum that people are to pay for green electricity in their electricity bills, a spokesman for the Regulatory Office for Network Industries Radoslav Igaz informed the news agency SITA. This sum may not yet be final. “The final sum will be known next year,“ he said. Electricity consumers paid a little higher sum last year 475.5 million euros, the regulator informed. “Out of this support, 381 million euros were spent on renewable sources and 94.5 million euros on cogeneration,“ Igaz specified.

Full story in Slovak: Tento rok dáme na podporu „zelenej“ elektriny zhruba 461 miliónov eur

