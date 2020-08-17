Slovenske Elektrarne kicks off modernisation of Mochovce NPP

Last weekend, the power utility Slovenske Elektrarne started modernisation of the first and second nuclear unit at the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant. The electric performance of both nuclear units will increase by approximately 7 percent, from 471 MW to 500 MW. Together, their performance will jump from 942 MW to 1,000 MW. „Once the efficiency increase process is completed, the annual production will increase by 450 GWh without increasing fuel or personnel costs,“ Slovenske Elektrarne informed. Slovenske Elektrarne will increase the performance of the second nuclear unit first. It will start delivering more electricity to the grid from . The modernisation of the first unit will be completed in the spring 2021.

