Slovenske Elektrarne removed shortcomings after IAEA visit

The visit of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was aimed at the readiness of the third nuclear unit in Mochovce NPP for its future operation, was valuable for the power company Slovenske Elektrarne. The team of experts identified eleven fields of good practice and 22 shortcomings in their report published by the Slovak dominant electricity producer. “After receiving the report, we analysed systematically all the findings and carried out over 80 specific tasks to remove the identified shortcomings and their causes and to put recommendations and proposals into practise,“ Slovenske Elektrarne informed. According to Slovenske Elektrarne, the IAEA report did not identify any fundamental shortcomings in the project of the nuclear power plant that would prevent from its commissioning and safe and reliable operation in the coming years. IAEA experts focused on the readiness of the nuclear installation for its future operation and evaluated safety leadership and management, readiness and qualification of the staff, operation, maintenance, technical support, operational experience, chemistry, readiness and response to an emergency, accident management program, interaction among people, technology, organisation and commissioning. “Although IAEA mission does not substitute for the evaluation of the total safety of the nuclear unit by regulatory authorities of the Slovak Republic, it provided us with some very valuable feedback,“ Slovenske Elektrarne states.

Full story in Slovak: Po návšteve expertov z MAAE odstraňovali elektrárne na treťom mochovskom bloku nedostatky