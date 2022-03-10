Slovenske Elektrarne strives to diversify nuclear fuel supply

Slovakia’s dominant electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne is working on diversification of nuclear fuel supply. However, the company says that the market ofsuppliers of certified nuclear fuel for VVER 440 units is extremely limited. „We are willing to communicate and negotiate with any potential fuel manufacturer for our nuclear power plants. Such fuel must undergo a licensing process, proving a safe use of the fuel. It is impossible to use the new fuel without successfully proving its safe operation,“ said Olga Bakova, a spokeswoman for Slovenske Elektrarne. The Russian company TVEL currently supplies nuclear fuel to all VVER 440 reactors in operation (Hungary, the Czech Republic, Finland, Bulgaria) and in Mochovce and Jaslovske Bohunice in Slovakia. In the past, Slovenske Elektrarne had already attempted to partly diversify the nuclear fuel supply.

Full story in Slovak: https://www.webnoviny.sk/venergetike/slovenske-elektrarne-pracuju-na-diverzifikacii-dodavok-jadroveho-paliva-ide-o-komplikovany-proces/