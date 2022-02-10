Slovenske Elektrarne to defend against special tax

The electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne will defend itself against the new special tax on excessive profits when trading electricity generated at nuclear installations. Director General of Slovenske Elektrarne, Branislav Strycek, said at a press conference on Thursday that the Slovak electricity producer will first try to explain and communicate the matter with the government before the bill goes to the parliament. He believes that they will explain to the government the threats of the new tax for the company. „Of course, we are analyzing our defense options and we will use all our resources to reverse the situation. We expect a discussion on this topic so that our company does not go bankrupt,“ Strycek said. If the new tax is eventually approved, Slovenske Elektrarne will certainly stop the completion of the fourth unit of the Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant. The commissioning of the third unit, which has already been completed and is now awaiting a second-instance permit, will also be in jeopardy.

