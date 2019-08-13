Používate zastaralý prehliadač, stránka sa nemusí zobraziť správne, môže sa zobrazovať pomaly, alebo môžu nastať iné problémy pri prehliadaní stránky. Odporúčame Vám stiahnuť si nový prehliadač tu.
Plyn
Ilustračné foto pixabay.com
13. 08. 2019 14:05 News in EnglishSlovensko od vEnergetike.skvEnergetike.sk/mz

SPP maintained its dominant position on the gas market

The state-owned gas company Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel had more than a 57-percent market share last year.

The gas company Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) maintained its dominant position on the Slovak gas market. According to data published by the Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO), the state-owned company had a 57-percent market share last year, followed by innogy Slovensko and MET Slovakia, which reached almost 8-percent market share each. Companies Elagas took the forth place, followed by ZSE Energia, both gained more than a 5-percent market share. „Last year, there were 27 gas suppliers operating in Slovakia,“ the regulator stated in its annual report.

Full story in Slovak: SPP nestratil svoju pozíciu. Stále ovláda najväčší podiel na trhu.

Odporúčané články

SPP nestratil svoju pozíciu. Stále ovláda najväčší podiel na trhu. Nuclear disposal levy will not raise electricity price

Témy

Bezplatné novinky emailom z energetiky raz týždenne:
podmienkami používania a potvrdzujem, že som sa oboznámil s ochranou osobných údajov

Neprehliadnite

Prečo ministerstvo kultúry zrušilo komunikačný odbor? Vlnu horúčav vystriedalo výrazné ochladenie, meteorológovia vydali výstrahy pred búrkami Gašpar nepatrí na kandidátku Smeru, podľa Pellegriniho by si mal radšej očistiť svoje meno Slovensko má pri poste sudcu Všeobecného súdu Európskej únie iba dve možnosti, tvrdí minister Gál Ozbrojený muž ohrozoval ľudí na ulici v Sydney, žena s bodnými zraneniami skončila v nemocnici Oslavy 75. výročia SNP stoja takmer 10-krát viac ako pred piatimi rokmi, zarobí aj súkromná agentúra Severná Kórea ukradla miliardy dolárov, experti z OSN vyšetrujú desiatky kybernetických útokov

Aktuálne témy

Copyright © SITA Slovenská tlačová agentúra a.s. Všetky práva vyhradené. Vyhradzujeme si právo udeľovať súhlas na rozmnožovanie, šírenie a na verejný prenos obsahu.

X