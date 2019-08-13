SPP maintained its dominant position on the gas market

The state-owned gas company Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel had more than a 57-percent market share last year.

The gas company Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) maintained its dominant position on the Slovak gas market. According to data published by the Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO), the state-owned company had a 57-percent market share last year, followed by innogy Slovensko and MET Slovakia, which reached almost 8-percent market share each. Companies Elagas took the forth place, followed by ZSE Energia, both gained more than a 5-percent market share. „Last year, there were 27 gas suppliers operating in Slovakia,“ the regulator stated in its annual report.

